HX6803/26 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6803/26

I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App

If you are unable to connect your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush to your Sonicare app, check out a few causes and solutions below and use our instruction video on how to setup your toothbrush with the Sonicare app.
Sonicare App or smartphone software is not updated

Sonicare App update
Ensure that you have the latest version of the Sonicare App installed on your smartphone.
Smartphone software update
Check to see if you have the latest operating system running on your smartphone:
  • Android smartphone that runs on Android 6.0 and higher
  • iPhone that runs on iOS 11.0 and higher

Not using the compatible toothbrush

The Sonicare app is only compatible with the following connected toothbrushes:
  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
  • Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Connected
  • ExpertClean
  • DiamondClean 9000
  • Philips Sonicare for Kids (Only compatiable with Sonicare Kids App)
     

Toothbrush is not on

Turn on your toothbrush by either removing it from the charger or pressing the mode button. The lights on the handle will illuminate to tell you that your toothbrush is turned on.

Toothbrush is not charged

If this is a new toothbrush, and your first time trying to connect to the app, ensure that the toothbrush handle is fully charged. 

Bluetooth is not on or pairing

Check to see if the Bluetooth on your smartphone is turned on before opening the Sonicare App. If not, go to the settings on your smartphone to turn on Bluetooth.

If it still does not connect, try to reset your Bluetooth network on your smartphone. Use below steps to clear the cache of your Android or iPhone device:

Clear Bluetooth cache on Android
1. Go to Settings
2. Select 'Application Manager'
3. Press 'More' or the 3 dots in the upper right corner
4. Select 'Show system apps'
5. Select 'Bluetooth' or 'Bluetooth share'
6. Select Storage
7. Tap 'Clear Cache'
8. Restart your phone
9. Try to connect again following the steps on the Sonicare App

Clear Bluetooth cache on iOS
1. Go to 'Settings'
2. Select 'Bluetooth'
3. Make sure that Bluetooth is on
4. Under 'my devices' tap the 'info icon' next to the toothbrush
5. Select 'Forget this device'
6. Try to connect again following the steps on the Sonicare App

Other devices are interfering

Keep your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush away from other Bluetooth devices as this may interfere with the Bluetooth pairing.

If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

