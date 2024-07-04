2 year warranty
2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: XU3000/01, XU3100/01, XU7100/01.
How to get the best result with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How to create and manage maps in my Philips HomeRun app?
How to clean my house efficiently with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How to clean my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot?
Is the water tank of My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot dishwasher safe?
How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot