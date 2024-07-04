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Is the water tank of My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot dishwasher safe?

While the water tank of your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, read our article to find out how to clean it.

homerun models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XU3000/01, XU3100/01, XU7100/01.

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