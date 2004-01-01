Hygienic Remote Control
Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hygienic Remote Control
Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.
Hygienic Remote Control
Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hygienic Remote Control
Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.
The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes this hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.
Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.
Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all the TV's features set neatly in place.
Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.
The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.
When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.
Battery
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.