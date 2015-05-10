Search terms

EN
AR

4000 series

Slim LED TV

24PHA4100/56
  • Slim LED TV Slim LED TV Slim LED TV
    -{discount-value}

    4000 series Slim LED TV

    24PHA4100/56

    Slim LED TV

    All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    4000 series Slim LED TV

    Slim LED TV

    All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits

    Slim LED TV

    All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    4000 series Slim LED TV

    Slim LED TV

    All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Slim LED TV

      With Digital Crystal Clear

      • 60 cm (24")
      • LED TV
      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

      100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Compact portable TV: designed to be where the fun is

      Stylish, compact and lightweight. Your small screen TV lets you catch up with your favorite programs in the kitchen, keeps you up to date with the news while you work in the garage, and gives you the latest sports scores as you BBQ. A TV this portable likes to be where the fun is!

      Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

      For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      PC Input lets you use your TV as a PC monitor

      Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        24  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        60  cm
        Display
        LED HD TV
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Dot: dot
        • Zoom 1
        • Zoom 2
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        Teletext
        1000 page Smart Text

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Virtual Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        1
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio L/R in
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.5

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        108  mm
        Product weight
        2.3  kg
        Set Width
        550  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        550  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        100 x 100 mm
        Compatible wall mount
        100 x 100mm
        Box height
        392  mm
        Box width
        670  mm
        Set Height
        327  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.5  kg
        Set Depth
        42  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        360  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        156  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        2.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.