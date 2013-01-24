Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
Android Smart LED TV
Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Another Philips ingenious invention, bringing you Philips borderless design Display. Now, you can see more screen images till the edge of your screen, without feeling bothered by a black frame around the Display. A true genuine art masterpiece that now you can really own in your room. This Display is beautiful and minimally invasive. It transcends beyond time and will definitely blends intricately with your modern interior.
Dark and incredibly strong. The Philips black arch edge stands in a simple durable construction style on your new TV. It's a wonder how something so small can do so much.
Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
Dolby Digital Plus, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality audio sound with realistic spatial effects.
DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.
