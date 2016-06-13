Search terms

5200 series

Full HD Slim LED TV

43PFT5250S/56
  • Full HD Slim LED TV Full HD Slim LED TV Full HD Slim LED TV
    5200 series Full HD Slim LED TV

    43PFT5250S/56

    Full HD Slim LED TV

    The right TV for every home. Philips 5200 series Full HD slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience. See all benefits

      Full HD Slim LED TV

      With Digital Crystal Clear

      • 108 cm (43")
      • Full HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

      100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Edge foot concept creates airy, floating effect

      Edge foot concept creates airy, floating effect

      When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

      Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

      For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        4:3/16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Viewing angle
        176º (H) / 176º (V)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Program
        USB Recording*
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        • 16:9
        • Fit to Screen

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        Incredible Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio in (VGA/DVI)
        • PC-In VGA

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        7.8  kg
        Set Width
        968  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        968  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm
        Set Height
        565  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.0  kg
        Set Depth
        77  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        614  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        219  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        8.0  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
