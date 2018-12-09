Search terms

5800 series

Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV

43PFT5853/56
  Ultra Slim Full HD Smart LED TV
    5800 series Ultra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV

    43PFT5853/56

    Ultra Slim Full HD Smart LED TV

    The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away. See all benefits

      Ultra Slim Full HD Smart LED TV

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 108 cm (43")
      • LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Philips app gallery brings entertainment to you

      Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 500 PPI
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2/3
        up to FHD 1920x1080@60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2/3
        • @24,25,30,50,60Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • AAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 16:9
        • 4:3
        • Autozoom
        Electronic Program Guide*
        8days Electronic Program Guide

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        Virtual Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio In (mini-jack)
        • PC-In VGA

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Mini-jack to CVBS-L/R cable

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        150  mm
        Product weight
        7.4  kg
        Set Width
        969  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        969  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Box height
        667  mm
        Box width
        1085  mm
        Set Height
        567  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.8  kg
        Set Depth
        83  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        625  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        226  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.5  kg

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.