2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
49PUT5801/56
4K Ultra Slim LED TV
Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment.
123 cm (49")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.