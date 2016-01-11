Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android
Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates. See all benefits
With Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun. The Android robot liberates the power of our Dual Core processor to get things done with speed and ease.
With Android on your Smart TV you’ll enjoy a fast processor and user-friendly interface. Its your launch control to endless content: from Google Play™, to Netflix, to an Internet Browser… and so much more. There’s an easy to navigate menu with direct links to your favorites.
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.
Use Google Cast together with your smart device* to harness the power of your Philips Smart TV. It lets you browse web sites, content and apps, and then ‘cast’ them to your TV at the push of a button. Best of all, you can continue to use your smart device for other things even while the casted content is playing on your TV.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.
All your favorite music is stored on your phone—but wouldn’t you rather hear it on your more powerful TV speakers? With Spotify Connect, you can easily play Spotify on your TV using the Spotify app on your phone as a remote. Just hit the play button and the music will switch to your TV speakers. No wires, no hassle… just sit back and relax.
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open metal stand that not only integrates beautifully with your décor, it also lets you swivel the TV to adjust the viewing angle as well!
