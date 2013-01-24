Home
Signage Solutions D-Line Display

55BDL4510D/00
    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    55BDL4510D/00

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

      Say more

      Smart, fast 24/7 display.

      • 55"
      • UHD (3840 x 2160)
      • 500cd/m²
      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 × 0.315 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 G Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Panel technology
        VA
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1241.8  mm
        Set Height
        712.6  mm
        Set Depth
        63.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.89  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.06  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        Bezel width
        13.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        36.60  lb
        Product weight
        16.6  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI
        • RS232
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        120  W
        Consumption (Max)
        180 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        Stand
        BM05922(Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Screws
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • AC Switch Cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • VP8

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        • CCC
        • CU
        • EMF
        • ETL
        • PSB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

