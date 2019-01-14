Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits
High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.
Our new stick stand were engineered to change space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.
Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the lighting conditions of your room. Combined with its special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones, you will enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience-day or night.
Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It's that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.
DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.
Picture/Display
Smart TV Features
Processing
Sound
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.