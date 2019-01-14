Search terms

EN
AR

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

58PUT6183/56
  • Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
    -{discount-value}

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    58PUT6183/56

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Smart TV

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      with Pixel Precise UHD and Saphi system

      • 146 cm (58")
      • 800 Picture Performance Index
      • HDR Plus
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour, and sharpness.

      HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour, and sharpness.

      High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

      Slim yet sturdy build.

      Our new stick stand were engineered to change space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

      4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Fluid images with incredible depth.

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

      Micro Dimming Pro. Intelligent contrast for dynamic scenes.

      Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the lighting conditions of your room. Combined with its special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones, you will enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience-day or night.

      Philips app gallery. Access Youtube, Netflix, and more.

      Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It's that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

      Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue.

      DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Ultra Resolution
        • 900 PPI

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast Certified*
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        • Dual Band
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .AAS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        HEVC support
        Yes
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Signal strength indication
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1425  mm
        Box height
        880  mm
        Box depth
        160  mm
        Set Width
        1302  mm
        Set Height
        796  mm
        Set Depth
        85.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1302  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        860.1  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        224  mm
        Product weight
        15.2  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        15.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        19.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.