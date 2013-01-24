Home
Signage Solutions C-Line Display

65BDL8051C/00
  • Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display
    Signage Solutions C-Line Display

    65BDL8051C/00

    Interactive meeting display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Interactive meeting display

      high-end capacitive multi-touch technology

      • 65"
      • Powered by Android
      • 450cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use the two included HDMI dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

      Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

      Powered by Windows 10

      Powerful Core i7 processor with nVidia GPU. Runs all your favorite apps like Zoom, Skype (included) and MS Teams, MS Office, (not included)

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Fast and easy video conferencing

      Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

      Crestron Connected certified

      Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.83  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300 :1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000 :1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 (H) x 0.372 (V) mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
        • USB-C
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI - D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm Jack (x2)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        UHD Formats
        3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1485.1  mm
        Set Height
        860.10  mm
        Set Depth
        86.2mm(D@wall mount)/(97.4mm(D@speaker Cover)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        58.47  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        33.86  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.39(D@wall mount)/ 3.83(D@speaker Cover)  inch
        Bezel width
        1.50 mm(even)
        Product weight (lb)
        104.34  lb
        Product weight
        47.33  kg
        VESA Mount
        400(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Smart Insert mount
        6xM4L6 (300mm x 150mm)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        DPMS power saving system
        Yes

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        190  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        320 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        • RS232 cable
        Included Accessories
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • RS232 Daisy chain cable (1.8m
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) x 1
        • HDMI Cable (3m)
        • HDMI transmitter (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • M2 Screw (x2)
        • M3 screw (x2)
        • Power cable (x3)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m)
        • USB Cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • DAT

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • CU
        • EMF
        • EPA
        • FCC, Class A
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        GPU
        DDR4 4GB
        Micro SD Card
        Support to 1TB

      • Multi-touch Interactivity

        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
      • RS232 cable

