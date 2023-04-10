Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.
Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.
Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits
Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.
Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.
Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favorite shows, movies, and games.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
You get great, clear TV sound right out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home theatre surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
Play without limits and immerse in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Display input resolution
Android TV
Processing
Smart TV Features
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
Multimedia Applications
Dimensions
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.