The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.
Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
AI voice control. Google Assistant
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.
Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.
Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Take your gaming to the next level
HDMI VRR lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. Low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.
Play without limits and immerse in QLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate gets the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Aspect ratio
16:9
Display
4K Ultra HD OLED
Panel resolution
3840 x 2160
Picture enhancement
HDR10
HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Dolby Vision
Standard, Dynamic, Movie, ECO ,Gentle, Vivid, Sport, Game
Variable Refresh Rate
144Hz
Display input resolution
Resolution-Refresh rate
1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz 2560 x 1440 - 60/120Hz 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz
