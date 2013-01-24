Home
4K UHD LED Smart TV

65OLED805/56
    Immerse yourself in a sharp, polished picture with natural colors and rich contrast. This slim, elegant Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and fluid motion to the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits

      Sophisticated performance. Minimalist design.

      4K UHD OLED Android TV

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • HDR 10+
      • P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
      • Android TV
      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Philips OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      Philips OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike HDR picture where every scene feels impressively real. Blacks are deeper, colors more vibrant, and details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced.

      P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

      P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

      Philips P5 processor with AI dual picture engine delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.

      HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.

      With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.

      Google Play store, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more

      Google Play store, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Rakuten TV and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      The Google Assistant

      The Google Assistant

      A Philips Android TV with the Google Assistant lets you control your TV, and more, with your voice. Want to find content and apps, play games, or get answers on screen? Just ask. You can even control Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices.

      Works with Alexa.

      Works with Alexa.

      The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Perfect Natural Motion

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon instant video
        • Netflix
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        • Device connection wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        • with Muirhead leather
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Output power : 50 Watt (RMS)
        • 2.1 Channel
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.3
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx2 mid-high speaker, 30W sub-woofer
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Bass Enhancement

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1660.0  mm
        Box height
        1002.0  mm
        Box depth
        170  mm
        Set Width
        1448.7  mm
        Set Height
        829.5  mm
        Set Depth
        58.0  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1448.7  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        846.1  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        280  mm
        Product weight
        27.9  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        28.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        36.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

          • *Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.