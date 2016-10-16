Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
Exhilarate your senses. The Philips 7600 Series uses intelligent local brightness zones in the screen for deep blacks and radiant colors that burst out of the screen. And with HDR, enjoy a viewing experience just as the director intended. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from three-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.
Philips Double Ring technology allows for increased speaker movement in the subwoofers—and more movement means more punch! So you’ll enjoy strong, rich bass even in a thin TV design.
The Google Play store and Philips app gallery go beyond traditional TV programming to bring you a big online collection of movies, TV, music, apps and games. 16GB of expandable memory means there’s plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.
Micro Dimming Premium analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones to control and optimize each individual segment of the Direct LED backlight. So you’ll enjoy a lifelike picture with incredibly deep blacks contrasted with bright whites.
Building on our award winning UHD Picture Quality heritage, we’ve taken High Definition Picture Quality to a whole new level. With the advanced picture processing software in our Perfect Pixel Ultra HD engine, your picture is converted into crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution. So you’ll enjoy the deepest blacks, brightest whites, and the most vivid colors with natural skin tones. And all this comes to life with our most fluid, razor sharp image quality – every time, and from any source.
High Dynamic Range Premium is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in our application of contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the director's intent. The end result? Highlights with excellent brightness, richer contrast and color and vivid details like you've never seen before.
Great TV speakers demand a powerful processing engine that preserves the purity of the original audio content. DTS Premium Suite is designed to deliver the experience consumers have come to expect from high end sound processing: immersive surround with deep, rich bass and crystal clear dialog that’s delivered at maximum volume levels and without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.
The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.
Every great artwork needs its own easel. And like every great artwork, your new Philips TV needs to be displayed in its rightful manner. Developed specifically for this model by our design team, these slim aluminum pinch stands are a true testament to the lightness and slim construction of this powerful TV series.
