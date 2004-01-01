Search terms

    7100 series 70PUT7689 4K UHD LED TV

    70PUT7689/56

    7100 series 70PUT7689 4K UHD LED TV

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

    Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

    Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas when you're streaming HDR content.

    Google Play store. More to love

    Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

