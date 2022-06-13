Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Table top stand
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
Simple. Smart. Beautiful.
Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple. Smart. Beautiful.
Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV. See all benefits
Simple. Smart. Beautiful.
Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple. Smart. Beautiful.
Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV. See all benefits
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-theater surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.
With Philips Ambilight, the brilliant experience of watching a Philips TV gets even bigger! LED lights around the edge of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action-or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the beautifully geometric feet make it seem as if the screen is floating.
Your Philips TV is great for gaming. When you switch on your console, the TV automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting-which ensures responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. HDMI 2.1 and VRR are supported, and gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Android TV
Processing
Smart TV Features
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Sound
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Dimensions
Accessories
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.