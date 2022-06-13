Search terms

4K UHD LED Android TV

75PUT8507/56
  Simple. Smart. Beautiful.
    LED 4K UHD LED Android TV

    75PUT8507/56

    Simple. Smart. Beautiful.

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV.

    LED 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Simple. Smart. Beautiful.

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV.

    Simple. Smart. Beautiful.

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV. See all benefits

    LED 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Simple. Smart. Beautiful.

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity, and Philips Ambilight adding immersion you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in-you want Philips TV. See all benefits

      Simple. Smart. Beautiful.

      4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

      • 3-sided Ambilight TV
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • 189 cm (75") Android TV
      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-theater surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Philips 4K UHD TV with a vibrant HDR picture.

      Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.

      The magical Ambilight. Only from Philips

      With Philips Ambilight, the brilliant experience of watching a Philips TV gets even bigger! LED lights around the edge of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action-or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Slim, attractive design.

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the beautifully geometric feet make it seem as if the screen is floating.

      Ready to gaming on any console.

      Your Philips TV is great for gaming. When you switch on your console, the TV automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting-which ensures responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. HDMI 2.1 and VRR are supported, and gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight Aurora
        • Ambilight Bootup Animation

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Filmmaker mode
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Natural Motion
        • Wide Color Gamut 90% DCI/P3

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60Hz
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 11 (R)
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Spotify
        • Apple TV
        • YouTube Music

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Atmos
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1879  mm
        Box height
        1106  mm
        Box depth
        190  mm
        Set Width
        1670.5  mm
        Set Height
        960  mm
        Set Depth
        84  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1670.5  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        1032  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        361  mm
        Product weight
        32  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        33  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        43  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.