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  • Cold and hot water made easy Cold and hot water made easy Cold and hot water made easy

    Dispenser

    ADD4952WH/56

    Cold and hot water made easy

    With compressor cooling technology, this bottled water dispenser produces cold water efficiently. It also comes with child lock for hot water, keeping children safe from accidental hot water burns.

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    Cold and hot water made easy

    • Top loading
    • Hot & cold water
    • one nozzle

    Child lock to prevent hot water burns

    Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

    Compressor cools water efficiently

    Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

    Wide dispensing area fits various sizes of containers

    Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Cold water temperature
      10  °C
      Voltage and frequency
      220V-240V~, 50Hz/60Hz
      Hot water temperature
      90  °C

    • Power

      Cooling
      85W
      Heating
      420W

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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