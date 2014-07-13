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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT750

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    The Aquatec seal of the Philips shaver ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin.

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    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    wet shave with shaving gel or foam

    • Super Lift&Cut
    • Flexing heads
    Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

    Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

    Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

    Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

    Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

    Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

    For a comfortably close shave

    For a comfortably close shave

    For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

    40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

    40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

    40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it's always ready when you are.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      0.5  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Easy grip
      • Rubber grip
      Color
      Black & Vital Blue
      Finishing
      • Decopanel ribbed Vital Blue
      • Front Shell (plain) Black

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Dynamic contour response
      Shaving system
      Super Lift&Cut

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 1 LED indication
      • Battery full indication
      • Battery low indication
      • Charging indication
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Cordless operation
      Cleaning
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      • Fully waterproof
      Shaving time
      40+ minutes
      Charging time
      8 hours

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