Great skin protection, smooth shave
Enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin with this wet & dry shaver. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.
Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty
