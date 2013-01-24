Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Pedi Advanced

Electric foot file replacement disc

BCR372/00
  • Philips Pedi replacement discs Philips Pedi replacement discs Philips Pedi replacement discs
    -{discount-value}

    Pedi Advanced Electric foot file replacement disc

    BCR372/00

    Philips Pedi replacement discs

    Two normal discs with fine grain and precion edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.

    Pedi Advanced Electric foot file replacement disc

    Philips Pedi replacement discs

    Two normal discs with fine grain and precion edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.

    Philips Pedi replacement discs

    Two normal discs with fine grain and precion edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.

    Pedi Advanced Electric foot file replacement disc

    Philips Pedi replacement discs

    Two normal discs with fine grain and precion edge to give you smooth feet from heel to toe. Compatible for all Philips electric foot files.

    Similar products

    See all footcare

      Philips Pedi replacement discs

      For smooth feet from heel to toe

      Replacement disc with precision egde

      Replacement disc with precision egde

      These replacement discs with precision edge give you smooth feet from heel to toe. The rotating disc and precision edge allows you to remove callus in a precise, effortless and gentle way for both large and smaller areas.

      Gentle treatment for your skin

      Gentle treatment for your skin

      Gentle treatment for your skin thanks to the natural mineral corundum infused in the disk.

      For best results, replace disc every six months

      For best results, replace disc every six months

      For best results, we recommend replacing the disc every six months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Number of discs
        2
        Material
        Fine grain normal disk

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Compatible for all Philips electric foot files

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products