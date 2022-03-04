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  • Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair

    7000 Series Airstyler

    BHA710/13

    Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair

    Use Philips Dynamic Volumebrush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles.

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    7000 Series Airstyler

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    Versatile styling for smooth and shiny hair

    Philips Rotating Volumebrush with 2 attachments

    • Rotating Volumebrush
    • Ionic & Tourmaline
    • 2 attachments
    50mm brush for smoother, shinier results

    50mm brush for smoother, shinier results

    The bristles of the ThermoBrush move through the hair more smoothly, reducing static, increasing shine and preventing tangles.

    Ionic conditioning prevents frizz, maximizes shine

    Ionic conditioning prevents frizz, maximizes shine

    Ionic conditioning dries hair without building up static.Negatively charged ions are released, reducing frizz, smoothing down the hair's cuticles and intensifying hair's shine and glossiness. The result is shiny, frizz-free hair that looks its best.

    1000W power for beautiful results

    1000W power for beautiful results

    This 1000W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

    Tourmaline ceramic adds more shine to your hair

    Tourmaline ceramic adds more shine to your hair

    The styler's unique tourmaline ceramic coating protects and revitalizes hair while you style. This special coating conducts heat effectively with no hot spots and adds shine with every stroke.

    50mm round brush adds volume and movement

    50mm round brush adds volume and movement

    The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.

    30mm retractable brush for tangle free styling

    30mm retractable brush for tangle free styling

    Use the 30mm brush to add defined waves while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its retractable bristles make it easy to style without tangles.

    Care+ setting for better protection while drying and styling

    Care+ setting for better protection while drying and styling

    The 'Care+' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

    The brushes can be rotated in both directions

    The brushes can be rotated in both directions

    The brush can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Retractable bristle brush
      30mm
      Natural mixed bristle brush
      50mm
      Brush cap
      for 50mm round brush

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Color/finishing
      Silk white with Oyster metallic
      Wattage
      1000  W

    • Features

      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Ionic conditioning
      Yes
      Rotating setting
      2 rotating speed settings
      Settings
      • Heat settings: 3
      • Speed setting: 2
      Tourmaline ceramic coating
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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