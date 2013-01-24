Home
DryCare Essential

Hairdryer

BHD003/03
    This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go. See all benefits

    This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go. See all benefits

      • 1400W
      1400W quick & gentle drying

      This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator focuses airflow through the opening to specific areas. This results in better touch-ups or more precise styling to finish your look.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1400  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Motor
        DC motor
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Settings
        2 Speed settings
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Compact design
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

