Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*
This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*
This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.
The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power. The Philips Essential Care 1600W, has a 20% sound imrpovement versus HP4940. This way you can dry your hair quietly without compromising on performance.
This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.
Dual voltage for worldwide use
A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.
1.8m cord.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Weight & dimensions