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  • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    5000 Heated straightening brush

    BHH730/03

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.

    See all benefits

    5000 Heated straightening brush

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    See all Straighteners

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

    • Extra large brush area
    • ThermoProtect technology
    • Keratin Ceramic coating
    Large paddle-shaped brush

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord for comfortable use.

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

    ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

    ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

    Temperature of the bristles stays at an optimized level to minimize the heat damage, while reducing friction. Leaving hair naturally straight with a silky smooth look.

    200°C temperature for effective styling

    200°C temperature for effective styling

    Convenient one push for styling temperature

    Keratin infused ceramic coating

    Keratin infused ceramic coating

    The bristles with keratin infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      Universal  V
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Product size (mm)
      350 L x 75 W x 48 D
      Total number of bristles
      247
      LED light indicator
      White color

    • Features

      Temperature Settings
      200°C
      Brush shape
      Paddle
      Brushing area (mm)
      116 L x 60 W
      Number of heated bristles
      111

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Keratin infused coating
      Yes

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    • Tested in India on 100 women.
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