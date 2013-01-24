Home
Epilator Series 8000

Wet & Dry epilator

BRE710/01
  Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
    Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

    Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with extra accessories. See all benefits

    Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

    Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with extra accessories. See all benefits

    Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with extra accessories. See all benefits

      Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

      • For legs and body
      • Powerful epilation
      • + 5 accessories
      Gentle epilation for smooth skin up to 4 weeks

      Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation with its improved tweezers and over 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute. This means you can cover more skin and achieve flawless smoothness for up to 4 weeks. Treat your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes!

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Ergononomic S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

      Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

      The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

      Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      For extra gentleness in the areas you need it most, a delicate area cap is included to easily remove unwanted hairs from face, underarm and bikini.

      Optimal contact cap for maximum comfort

      Epilate with ease and experience maximum comfort with the optimal contact cap. It's designed to reduce skin pulling and discomfort by gently stretching the area you're treating, so you don’t have to.

      Pouch included to store everything in one place.

      Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Shaving head
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        Optimal contact cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilator head
        Extra wide
        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Handle
        S-shape handle

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Tweezing action speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing action speed 2
        70400 per minute
        Number of tweezers
        32

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        2 hours charge
        Quick charge
        Yes

