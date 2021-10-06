Tailored to you with SenseIQ
Enjoy a quick and personalized treatment with our Lumea IPL Prestige. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The specially designed attachment is curved inward for optimal skin contact when treating large areas like legs. A tailored program is triggered when it is connected.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea Prestige has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).
