Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits
Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
For extra convenience, Lumea 9000 Series is our only IPL with cordless functionality, which makes it even easier to reach anywhere with precision and to use it from anywhere you want.
IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).
Technical specs. attachments
Service
Technical specifications
Items included
Safety and adjustable settings
Application time
Application mode
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.