5000 Series

Facial Hair Remover

BRR454/00
    5000 Series Facial Hair Remover

    Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

    Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

    Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

    Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

      No fuzz. No fuss

      Smooth skin on the go

      • For upper lip, chin and cheeks
      • With mirror and LED light
      Beautifully smooth skin

      Beautifully smooth skin

      Specifically designed for women to gently remove the finest hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and jawline. This beauty accessory cuts so close to the skin that it removes from peach to sturdy hairs. As with other hair removal methods, the hair does not grow back thicker, denser or darker

      Built-in mirror

      Built-in mirror

      The built-in mirror makes it easy to use and helps you miss no hair. For a smooth skin wherever you are

      Full circle LED-light

      Full circle LED-light

      The full circle LED-light ensures maximum visibility to spot and effectively remove even the finest hairs

      Compact and portable

      Compact and portable

      This beauty accessory with its protective cap is made for on the go. The compact and lightweight design make it ideal for a quick touch up wherever you are. Ready to use with an AA battery included

      Gives results without pain*

      Gives results without pain*

      86% of our consumers confirm no pain compared to waxing or tweezing while using Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000**

      Skin-friendly touch up with hypoallergenic head

      Skin-friendly touch up with hypoallergenic head

      Includes hypoallergenic head for a skin-friendly experience*. The washable head is made of a corrosion-free material for an excellent hygiene. 86% of users confirm no skin irritation after use***

      Faster than tweezing, gentler than wax**

      Faster than tweezing, gentler than wax**

      The Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 provides faster facial hair removal method compared to tweezers. It effortlessly removes peach fuzz while being gentler than wax**

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      The head with self-sharpening blades delivers constant closeness to the skin to enjoy flawless results, time after time

      Designed for effective facial hair removal

      Designed for effective facial hair removal

      The unique design of the head with curved openings ensures easy hair catching. The wide head provides you with great coverage and fast hair removal

      2 year warranty

      2 year warranty

      2 year warranty. Quality guaranteed by 80 years of Philips expertise in hair removal

      For flawless make up results

      For flawless make up results

      The Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 cuts hair close to the skin, smoothing over your face for flawless makeup application

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Lychee Pink
        Voltage
        1.5 V DC
        Batterytype
        1 x AA-type alkaline battery

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

