    Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

    BT3617/15

    Quick and precise trim

    Speed and comfort every time. Our rounded tips offer a gentle trim, while the self-sharpening blades speed up your trim by preventing repeat passes. Plus with 20 length settings, you’ll get the exact precision you want.

    Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

    Quick and precise trim

    • Rounded tips blades
    • 20 length settings
    • 0.5mm precision steps
    • 100% waterproof
    • Up to 60 minutes runtime
    Designed for comfortable, effective grooming

    Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

    Craft your beard with the precision you need

    The trimmer's Precision Dial has 20 length settings in 0.5mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

    Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

    The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

    Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

    Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 60 minutes, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    Stay aware for each trim

    The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      • Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 4 hours
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Run time
      60 min
      Battery status
      Charging indicator
      Usage
      Cordless

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip
      Finishing
      Dark slate

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years*

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Beard
      Tools & accessories
      2
      Length settings
      0,5-10 mm
      Precision steps
      20
      Solution
      Trim

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      Self-sharpening blades

    • Combs

      Beard
      Short 0.5 - 10mm

