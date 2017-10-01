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    wireless portable speaker

    BT50B/00

    Big sound that fits in a fist

    Live life with music streamed wirelessly from one compact, round and easy to carry speaker. Bright colors help you pick one that fits your style and a built-in rechargeable battery keeps music pumping wherever and whenever you take it.

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    wireless portable speaker

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    See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

    Big sound that fits in a fist

    • Bluetooth®
    • Rechargeable battery
    • 2W
    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

    Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

    Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

    Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

    Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      2W
      Sound System
      Mono

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker driver
      1 x 1.5"

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes
      USB charging
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Android tablets & smartphones
      with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
      iPod touch
      3rd generation or later
      iPad
      • iPad 1
      • iPad 2
      • new iPad
      • iPad mini
      • iPad with Retina display
      iPhone
      • iPhone 3
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4
      • iPhone 4S
      • iPhone 5
      • iPhone 5C
      • iPhone 5S
      other Bluetooth-enabled device
      Yes
      work with
      Bluetooth 4.0 or below

    • Power

      Battery type
      lithium polymer (built-in)
      Operating time on battery
      6  hour(s)

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • USB cable for PC charging
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      6.1 x 6.1 x 7.6 cm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.2  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      8.1 x 9.5 x 14 cm
      Product weight
      0.09  kg

    What's in the box?

    Packaging photograph

    Other items in the box

    • USB cable for PC charging
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    • Quick install guide
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