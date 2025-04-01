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2 year warranty

All series

6000 series Smart lever door lock

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6000 seriesSmart lever door lock

DDL610LKCKB/00

6000 series Smart lever door lock

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 527.3 kB
  • 1 April 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 4.1 MB
  • 27 August 2024

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