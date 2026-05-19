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    1000 Series Steam Iron

    DST1040/36

    Fast and convenient

    1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.

    See all benefits

    1000 Series Steam Iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Fast and convenient

    Less water refills required*

    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Variable steam setting
    • Up to 90g of steam boost
    • Kills 99.99% bacteria**
    • Calc-clean
    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

    Calc-clean solution

    Calc-clean solution

    Calc-clean for extending irons life.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Large water tank requires you less refills

    Large water tank requires you less refills

    250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

    Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

    1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds.

    Vertical steam for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

    Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

    Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

    Eco Mode helps reducing power consumption for cost-saving and sustainability.

    Power up to 2000W

    Power up to 2000W

    Power up to 2000W enabling constant high steam output.

    Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost

    Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost

    Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost for fast crease removal.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Low end steam iron
      Heat up time
      32 sec
      Precise steam tip
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Soleplate material
      Aluminium
      Soleplate name
      Non-stick
      Soleplate gliding performance
      Good
      Calc management
      Calc-clean
      Calc clean reminder
      No
      Water spray
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      No
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      250 ml
      Extra large filling hole
      No
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Select steam level from handle
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Power cord storage
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 - year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000W
      Drip stop
      No
      Continuous steam output / Steam rate
      20 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Steam boost
      Up to 90 g
      Voltage
      220 - 240V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Safety carry lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6 cm
      Power cord length
      1.9 m
      Iron weight
      0.89 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Purple
      Secondary color
      White
      Certifications/Awards
      Reddot winner 2023

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      Yes
      User Manual
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
    • **Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.
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