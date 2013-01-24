Home
MiniVac

Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6150/61
  • Removes visible dust and dirt. Removes visible dust and dirt. Removes visible dust and dirt.
    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6150/61

    Philips handheld vacuum cleaner makes daily cleaning fast and easy. It comes with rechargeable batteries for maximum mobility and the by-packed accessories allow you to clean delicate surfaces and reach the most difficult corners. See all benefits

      Removes visible dust and dirt.

      2-stage filtration technology for easy cleaning

      • 3.6 V
      • White
      • 2 accessories
      2-stage filtration system for optimal cleaning results

      2-stage filtration system for optimal cleaning results

      The two stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape again. The first filter blocks most of the dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      NiMh battery for daily power usage

      NiMh battery for daily power usage

      The NiMH batteries of the handheld vacuum cleaner guarantee long-lasting power over time, compared to other type of batteries that suffer from memory effect.

      Cordless operation gives you 100% mobility

      Cordless operation gives you 100% mobility

      Thanks to its rechargeable batteries you will be able to clean everywhere without being bound to a power outlet.

      Easy to empty dust container

      Easy to empty dust container

      The easy-release system of the dust container makes the disposal of dust and dirt hygienic, quick and easy.

      Ergonomic handle design for easy grip

      Ergonomic handle design for easy grip

      The Philips handheld vacuum cleaner has a looped handle that ensures easy grip for maximum comfort during use.

      Crevice and brush tools allow you to clean everywhere

      Crevice and brush tools allow you to clean everywhere

      With the crevice and brush tools, you will be able to really clean everywhere. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.

      Dust bin chamber for multiple cleaning runs

      The advanced dust bin is large enough for you to do multiple cleaning runs without needing to empty it in between.

      Lightweight to ensure maximum comfort

      Lightweight to ensure maximum comfort and minimum effort during your cleaning sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery voltage
        3.6  V
        Charging time
        16-18  hour(s)
        Runtime
        9-10  minute(s)

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        2-stage cyclonic action

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        444 x 133 x 109  mm
        Weight of product
        <1  kg

