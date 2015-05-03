2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6150/61
Removes visible dust and dirt.
Philips handheld vacuum cleaner makes daily cleaning fast and easy. It comes with rechargeable batteries for maximum mobility and the by-packed accessories allow you to clean delicate surfaces and reach the most difficult corners.
3.6 V
White
2 accessories
The two stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape again. The first filter blocks most of the dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The NiMH batteries of the handheld vacuum cleaner guarantee long-lasting power over time, compared to other type of batteries that suffer from memory effect.
Thanks to its rechargeable batteries you will be able to clean everywhere without being bound to a power outlet.