2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6400/61
Vacuums and mops in one stroke
The new Philips PowerPro Aqua is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner which does wet cleaning too. It combines vacuuming and mopping to quickly clean daily messes. Easy click on/off mopping system to vacuum only, or vacuum and mop in one go!
vacuum and mopping
14.4 V
TriActive Turbo nozzle
PowerCyclone technology
The PowerCyclone technology delivers powerful vacuum cleaning performance in one go. Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone and is accelerated further through the curved air pass to effectively separate dust from air.
The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning.
The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.
Recommended to replace every 3-6 months depending on usage frequency. 2 microfiber pads are included in pack, you can check www.philips.com to find where to buy the microfiber pads. We cannot guarantee optimal cleaning results when microfiber pads from other brands are used.