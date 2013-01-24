Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

5000 Series

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9570/62
  • Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7 Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7 Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9570/62

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bagless-vacuum-cleaner

      Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

      Easy and hygienic dust disposal

      • 2000 W
      • PowerCyclone 7
      • Allergy H13 filter
      • TriActive nozzle
      Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

      Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

      2000 W motor generates max 410W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 technology features an aerodynamic design to minimize air resistance and ensure sustained strong suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber and unique exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Power control function to adjust suction power

      Power control function to adjust suction power

      Power control function easily adjusts suction for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings.

      Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

      Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and lifting the vacuum is easy. The design includes top and front handles for effortless carrying.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

      Soft brush integrated into handle & furniture nozzle

      Soft brush integrated into handle & furniture nozzle

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery. Furniture nozzle is designed for optimal cleaning of soft furnishings like cushions, couches and arm chairs, even removing pet hair.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

      Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

      Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

      Soft bumper and rubber wheels protect furniture and prevent floor scratches while being easy to maneuver around your home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Input power (IEC)
        1700  W
        Sound power level
        72-82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        410  W

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Royal Blue

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5  L
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level*
        HEPA13 level*

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        Furniture nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Extra accessories
        Filter replacement: FC8010/02

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        412 x 280 x 280  mm
        Weight of product
        5  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.