Easy to use and Long lasting
Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Full control