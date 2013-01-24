Power up to 1700 W enabling constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.
The iron's 70 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Calc management
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Sustainability
Technical specifications