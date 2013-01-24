The best gliding soleplate
Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits
DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.
Full control
Comfortable ironing
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal