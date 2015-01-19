Search terms

EN
AR
  • Effective results with minimum effort Effective results with minimum effort Effective results with minimum effort

    Classic Dry iron

    GC188/86

    Effective results with minimum effort

    Classic is new Philips dry iron which weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make the ironing easier with less effort

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Classic Dry iron

    Similar products

    See all Dry Iron

    Effective results with minimum effort

    • 2.0 kg
    • 1200 W
    • 1.8 m cord length
    • Golden Ceramic soleplate
    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

    Non-stick and non-scratch Golden Ceramic soleplate

    Non-stick and non-scratch Golden Ceramic soleplate

    Non-stick and non-scratch Golden Ceramic soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics.

    2kg weight of iron helps in making ironing easier

    The additional weight of the iron helps in achieving effective ironing results even on the tough garments.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      2.0  kg

    • Easy to use

      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Long lasting cord
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      Easy cord winding
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Gold Ceramic
      Power
      1200  W

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.