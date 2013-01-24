Home
PowerLife Plus

Steam iron

GC2981/26
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Built to perform, day after day

      • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2200 Watts
      Powerful steam for fast ironing

      Powerful steam for fast ironing

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

      Steam boost up to 120 g

      Steam boost up to 120 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Robust heelrest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam boost
        120 g
        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power
        2200 W
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Calc clean slider

