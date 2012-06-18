2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC310/35
Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.
1000 W
Steam-on-demand
Brush
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
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Awards
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.