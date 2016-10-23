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2 year warranty

All series

  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time

Discontinued

Azur ProSteam iron

GC4881/26

1 award

Powerful perfection, every time

Azur Pro steam iron enables you with powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container

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Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

Powerful perfection, every time

  • 2800W

  • 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide Soleplate

  • Safety auto off + anti-calc

Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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