Azur

Steam iron

GC4909/66
    Azur Steam iron

    Perfect results, every time

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

      With our best scratch resistant soleplate

      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      • 250g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      3000W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        55  g/min
        Power
        3000  W
        Pressure
        55g/min
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        250  g
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        240  V
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate gliding performance
        4  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3  m
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Indicator light
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.908  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.669  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

