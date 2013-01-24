Home
ComfortTouch Plus

Garment Steamer

GC558/36
  Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom
    ComfortTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC558/36

    Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch Plus garment steamer effortlessly removes wrinkles from top to bottom thanks to innovative FlexHead and an extra-long StyleBoard. Refresh clothing with your favorite scents anytime you choose with MyEssence. See all benefits

      Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom

      with FlexHead and MyEssence

      • FlexHead
      • MyEssence
      • StyleBoard
      • 2000W
      MyEssence to refresh clothes with your favorite scents

      MyEssence to refresh clothes with your favorite scents

      Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing with your favorite scents anytime you choose.

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

      Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

      Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

      Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

      Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

      Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

      The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

      Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

      Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

      Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom

      An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

      With FlexHead to easily reach the bottom of garments

      Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        MyEssence fragrence caps
        Yes
        FlexHead
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        up to 40  g/min
        Power
        Max 2000  W
        Ready to use
        <1  min
        Variable steam
        5  levels
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hang&Lock
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Auto shut off
        Yes

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        MyEssence Fragrance caps
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes
        Garment hanger
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        37x46x64.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x173x37  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Purple Magic

      • Support for ironing

        StyleBoard
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

            • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.