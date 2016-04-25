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    ProTouch Garment Steamer

    GC612/36

    Professional results for all garments

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology, the new ProTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional results for years to come!*

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    ProTouch Garment Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Professional results for all garments

    With PureSteam technology

    • 2000 W
    • 3 steam levels
    • Double pole with Hang&Lock
    Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

    Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

    The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

    PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

    Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.

    No descaling is needed, thanks to the PureSteam technology

    No descaling is needed, thanks to the PureSteam technology

    Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.

    3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

    3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

    Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

    Precision tips for challenging areas

    Precision tips for challenging areas

    The Precision tips of the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.

    Automatically switches to standby mode for safety

    Automatically switches to standby mode for safety

    When the water runs out, the power light will start blinking to remind you. If the product hasn't been used for another 8 minutes, it will go to standby mode automatically, ensuring safety.

    Safe to use on all garments

    Safe to use on all garments

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      2000  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SmartFlow Plus steam plate
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hose length
      1.3  m
      Hang&Lock
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes
      Collar aid
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Pants hanger
      Yes

    • Technology

      PureSteam Technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 3 bar pump pressure
      Power
      2000  W
      Continuous steam
      up to 40  g/min
      Ready to use
      <1.5  minute(s)
      Variable steam
      3  levels

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Auto de-calc

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    Awards

    • *Tested according to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 10 years of usage time.
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