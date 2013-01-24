Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PerfectCare Elite Plus

Steam generator iron

GC9660/36
1 Awards
  • The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

    GC9660/36
    1 Awards

    The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

    PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

    The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

    PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

    The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

    PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

    The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

    PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-generator-iron

      The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

      With intelligent automatic steam

      • Up to 520g steam boost
      • 1.8 L detachable water tank
      • OptimalTEMP Technology
      • Intelligent automatic steam
      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

      No burns – guaranteed

      No burns – guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Intelligent automatic steam for faster, easier ironing

      Intelligent automatic steam for faster, easier ironing

      Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

      Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

      Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      T-ionicGlide soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      T-ionicGlide soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      T-ionicGlide is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

      Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

      Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Auto steam sensor
        Yes
        Cyclonic steam chamber
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        DynamiQ
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 155  g/min
        Power
        Max 2700  W
        Pressure
        Max 7.5 bar
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 520  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        T-ionicGlide
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Low water alert
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus
        Descaling reminder
        Light

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        31 x 35 x 51  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        7.3  kg
        Weight of iron
        0.8  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        5.1  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        50  %
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            • steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.