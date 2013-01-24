Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Hairclipper series 3000

Home clipper

HC3100/13
  • Bump free, less rash cut & shave Bump free, less rash cut & shave Bump free, less rash cut & shave
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper

    HC3100/13

    Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation. See all benefits

    Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper

    Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation. See all benefits

    Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation. See all benefits

    Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper

    Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-hair-clippers

      Bump free, less rash cut & shave

      Perfect for hair and face

      • Copper motor coil
      • Durable, steel blades
      • 2.4m cord
      • 4 click-on combs
      Durable, linear motor with powerfull cutting performance

      Durable, linear motor with powerfull cutting performance

      The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.

      Perfect for hair and face

      Perfect for hair and face

      The Philips clipper gives you freedom to shape hair and beard styles, even up to a clean shave.

      Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

      Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

      Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chip and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.

      2-year guarantee

      2-year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5mm to 3mm

      Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5mm to 3mm

      With a convenient thumb lever adjustment the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as stubble trim without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.

      Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

      Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

      A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.

      Extra long 2.4 m cord

      Extra long 2.4 m cord

      The 2.4m long cord gives you a great reach to easily move around while clipping.

      Special designed tips of the blade for less cuts

      Special designed tips of the blade for less cuts

      The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.

      Special blades for less skin damage

      Special blades for less skin damage

      The Philips clipper is designed to ensure less bumps while creating your own unique style. Making you feel proud and confident.

      Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

      Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

      The clipper comes with 4 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Length selection
        Thumb lever

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        4 hair combs
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Lubrication oil
        Power cord
        Extra long 2.4 m

      • Power system

        Motor
        Copper motor coil
        Operation
        Corded only

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Blades last up to 4 times longer - compared to leading brand