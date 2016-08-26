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  • Bump free, less rash cut & shave Bump free, less rash cut & shave Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper

    HC3100/13

    Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation.

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    Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper

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    Bump free, less rash cut & shave

    Perfect for hair and face

    • Copper motor coil
    • Durable, steel blades
    • 2.4m cord
    • 4 click-on combs
    Durable, linear motor with powerfull cutting performance

    Durable, linear motor with powerfull cutting performance

    The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Special blades for less skin damage

    Special blades for less skin damage

    The Philips clipper is designed to ensure less bumps while creating your own unique style. Making you feel proud and confident.

    Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

    Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

    The clipper comes with 4 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.

    Perfect for hair and face

    The Philips clipper gives you freedom to shape hair and beard styles, even up to a clean shave.

    Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

    Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chip and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.

    Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5mm to 3mm

    With a convenient thumb lever adjustment the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as stubble trim without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.

    Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

    A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.

    Extra long 2.4 m cord

    The 2.4m long cord gives you a great reach to easily move around while clipping.

    Special designed tips of the blade for less cuts

    The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Motor
      Copper motor coil
      Operation
      Corded only

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      4 hair combs
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Lubrication oil
      Power cord
      Extra long 2.4 m

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Length selection
      Thumb lever

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    • Blades last up to 4 times longer - compared to leading brand
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