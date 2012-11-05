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  • Even golden brown toast everyday Even golden brown toast everyday Even golden brown toast everyday

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2595/01

    Even golden brown toast everyday

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

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    Daily Collection Toaster

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    Even golden brown toast everyday

    Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

    • 2 slot
    • Compact
    • White beige
    • Reheat
    2 wide slots to toast slices

    2 wide slots to toast slices

    2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.

    4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

    4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

    4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).

    Reheat to warm toast in seconds

    Reheat to warm toast in seconds

    Reheat to warm toast in seconds.

    Defrost to toast bread from frozen

    Defrost to toast bread from frozen

    Defrost to toast bread from frozen.

    7 levels of browning for individual preference

    7 levels of browning for individual preference

    7 levels of browning for individual preference.

    Cancel: stop at any moment you like

    Cancel: stop at any moment you like

    Cancel: stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

    Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

    Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

    Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside.

    Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
      Color(s)
      White

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      800  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes

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